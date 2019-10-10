Jamie Wilson raises the bar with record-breaking Cuestars gold tour break

Have your say

Jamie Wilson has compiled the highest break in the 10-year history of the Cuestars under-21 gold tour.

The 15-year-old from Havant made a 128 total clearance in the second leg on home tables at Waterlooville Sports Bar, writes Tim Dunkley.

His 15th competitive century came in the deciding frame of his 2-1 quarter-final victory over Londoner Ronnie Sullivan.

Wilson then overcame Connor Benzey, whom he had lost to in the final of the first leg in Salisbury, 2-1 in the last-four.

But it was to be yet another runner-up trophy for the teenager as excellent safety play in the final helped Bournemouth’s Bradley Cowdroy prevail 2-1 from 1-0 down.

Wilson is third in the rankings but just four points shy of top spot.

Meanwhile, Samuel Laxton lost an epic silver tour semi-final 2-1 on the black to rankings leader Lee Whaley.

Londoner Whaley, who went on to record back-to-back tournament wins, had knocked out Thomas Sharp 2-0 in the last-eight.

Ryan Kneller qualified for the bronze tour knockout for the first time.

And he then progressed to the semis where he lost 2-0 to Harry Wyatt, the eventual tournament winner from Ferndown.

Tyler Mack, Daniel Walter and leg-one winner George Laxton made quarter-final exits.

Owen Jenkins collected the plate runner-up trophy after losing to John Donovan, another Londoner, in the final of the competition for players not qualifying for the main knockouts.

The event, which attracted a massive 55 entries and finished at 10.45pm, was sponsored by the Waterlooville-based snooker accessory supplier snookercrazy.com and by Waterlooville Sports Bar.