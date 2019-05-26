West Indies captain Jason Holder is confident the key stars in his side will deliver when it counts.

He will be looking for them to do just that in their two top class games against South Africa and England at the Ageas Bowl.

After opening the tournament against Pakistan and Australia at Trent Bridge they head for the south coast to play in what will almost certainly be two sell-out games.

They meet South Africa on Monday, June 10 and four days later go head to head against hosts England.

Holder recognises his side are blessed with players who can be decisive in matches but insists it counts for nothing unless they can deliver as a team.

He was frustrated to see their dress rehearsal warm-up game against South Africa this weekend fall foul of the weather with under 13 overs played.

Despite the weather some lessons were learned.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla notched a half-century and Quentin de Kock finished unbeaten on 37 runs.

Holder said: ‘Their two batsmen played really well and the wicket played well.

‘We have to make some slight adjustments in terms of our length, we were probably a bit short.

‘We offered a bit of width at times as well, so in these conditions where the ball doesn’t do as much I just think we need to be accurate as we possibly can in terms of line and length.

‘Then we can try to create some problems and if we can stack up some dot balls and stack up pressure overs together more often than not you get the wickets you want.

‘Andre Russell is one of these guys who is an impact player and is a match-winner so we expect guys like him to play a big role in our World Cup campaign.

‘It’s a matter for everyone to come together.

‘We also have guys like Nicholas Parvan, Evin Lewis and I could go through a host of names in this squad who are potential match-winners.

‘It's just about us bringing it together collectively and us delivering an attractive brand of cricket.’