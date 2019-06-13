JEM Tennis continue their strong form while Stubbington can't halt struggles

JEM Tennis won 4-0 against Stubbington in Portsmouth & District League division two.

Both teams kept their form going with Stubbington have been struggling throughout the season so far and JEM leading the way, writes Alan Best.

Meanwhile, Alverstoke tightened the race at the top of a highly competitive ladies division three when they just got the better of Warsash seconds 3-1 to move within half a point of the league leaders, while in division four.

Ventnor and Sarisbury Green kept their promotion hopes alive with comfortable 4-0 wins over Canoe Lake thirds and Chichester respectively.

Chichester were also in action in mixed division two, but they fared little better than the ladies team, losing 4-0 to a strong Ryde Lawn 2 team.

In the same division JEM Tennis proved to be far too strong for Warsash seconds while Ryde Mead and Avenue seconds fought out a 2-2 draw in rubbers, with sets also shared 4-4, Ryde taking the winning draw points by winning 40 games to their opponents 35.

Lower down the leagues Seacourt ended Ventnor’s four-match winning streak as they eased their way to a 3-1 win, their first pair, Lou Green and Jack Dodgson scoring a double, backed up by Caroline MacDowell and Aaron Flippence who beat the Ventnor number twos.

Carlton Green were also winners, sharing the rubbers 2-2 with Avenue fours but taking the winning draw points five sets to four.

Pride of place in men’s four goes to Alverstoke seconds, who recorded their third win in successive weeks.

This was a 3-1 defeat of Canoe Lake fourth team.

They now sit proudly five points clear at the top of the table.

Weather intervened to disrupt the ladies midweek masters action, allowing Chichester to claim the winning draw points from their match with Fishbourne, thanks to the set won by Rachael Hutchinson and Debbie Wigmore in their losing rubber against Mandy Davies and Katy Bracher.

Canoe Lake managed to complete their match with Warsash, sharing the rubbers 4-4 but winning five sets to four to claim the winning draw points.

Lee claimed all three points from their 3-1 victory over Ryde Lawn seconds.