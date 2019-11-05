Jenkins fires five maximums in Portsmouth Individual League triumph

Andy Jenkins triumphed in week nine of the series, beating Ady Wright in the final.

Jenkins fired in five maximums and an 11-darter on his way to victory, a route that saw him beat Callum Francis in the last four while Wright dispatched Bob Crawley.

Matt Charman won the plate contest, with Charlie Hymers finishing runner-up

and Terry Archer and Les Wingate both reaching the semi-finals.

Callum Francis hit a 142 finish.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Steve Perren fired in 16 and 17-dart legs to help Bishop’s Waltham SC A into the second round of the Sheargold Cup.

They won 5-4 against Black Dog A who had an 18-darter from Alan Shawyer.

Darren Cook’s 16-darter and Tony Hall’s maximum couldn’t prevent Grapes losing 5-4 to Acorn SC A.

Bishop’s Waltham SC A demolished Hedge End Club 8-1 and Park Gate C dispatched Brewery Bar 5-4 with a 107 finish by Roger Jeans.

Brewery also had a 107 check-out from James Mills.

Archie Hughes notched an 18-dart leg and partnered Clifford Martin to a 16-dart pairs leg to help Priory A trounce Priory C 8-1 in the first round of the S Poore Cup.

Dolphin’s Dan Harrington and Chris Mimms scored 180 and 174 respectively as their side lost 5-4 to Acorn SC B.

Park Gate RBL B whitewashed Fox & Hounds 9-0.

Got a grassroots sports story for The News? If so, please email sport@thenews.co.uk or contact head of community sport Simon Carter on 02392 622141.