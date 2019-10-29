Jenkins wins latest Portsmouth Individual Darts League event

Andy Jenkins emerged victorious from week eight of the Portsmouth Individual Darts League.
He beat Paul Gibbs into the runners-up spot.
Jenkins threw a 12-dart leg on his way to victory, a journey that saw him beat Matt Charman in the last four while Gibbs won his semi-final against Rob Collins.
Collins notched a 120 game-shot and eight maximums.
Gary Cooper won the plate contest, overcoming Lloyd Walker in the final.
Cooper dispatched Liam Jafkins in the semi-finals while Walker triumphed against Charlie Hymers.
BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE
Hedge End Club had a 180 from Dan Davis as they inflicted a first defeat on second-placed Gardeners Arms, beating them 5-4 in Division 1.
Roger Jeans’ maximum and Alan Ryder’s 126 finish couldn’t prevent Park Gate RBL C losing 5-4 to Vine.
Unbeaten leaders Grapes dispatched Black Dog A 7-2 while Brewery Bar beat Barleycorn A with Gene Bagley throwing an 18-darter.
Nick Harding hit a 100 check-out and Trevor Doller recorded a 17-dart leg before the pair teamed up for an 18-dart pairs leg to inspire Acorn SC A to a 6-3 triumph over Woolston A.
Vandelow Page helped Bishop’s Waltham SC A to a 7-2 victory against Bishop’s Waltham SC B with a 101 check-out.
The B side had maximums from Adam Wright and Sam Adamson.
Chris Baily’s 16-dart leg and Mick Deely’s 18-darter powered Priory B to an 8-1 win against
Barleycorn B in Division 2.
Dolphin whitewashed Fox & Hounds 9-0 while Linden Tree and Park Gate RBL B dished out 8-1 demolitions to Bishopstoke and Priory C respectively.