Jenkins wins latest Portsmouth Individual Darts League event

Andy Jenkins emerged victorious from week eight of the Portsmouth Individual Darts League.

He beat Paul Gibbs into the runners-up spot.

Jenkins threw a 12-dart leg on his way to victory, a journey that saw him beat Matt Charman in the last four while Gibbs won his semi-final against Rob Collins.

Collins notched a 120 game-shot and eight maximums.

Gary Cooper won the plate contest, overcoming Lloyd Walker in the final.

Cooper dispatched Liam Jafkins in the semi-finals while Walker triumphed against Charlie Hymers.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Hedge End Club had a 180 from Dan Davis as they inflicted a first defeat on second-placed Gardeners Arms, beating them 5-4 in Division 1.

Roger Jeans’ maximum and Alan Ryder’s 126 finish couldn’t prevent Park Gate RBL C losing 5-4 to Vine.

Unbeaten leaders Grapes dispatched Black Dog A 7-2 while Brewery Bar beat Barleycorn A with Gene Bagley throwing an 18-darter.

Nick Harding hit a 100 check-out and Trevor Doller recorded a 17-dart leg before the pair teamed up for an 18-dart pairs leg to inspire Acorn SC A to a 6-3 triumph over Woolston A.

Vandelow Page helped Bishop’s Waltham SC A to a 7-2 victory against Bishop’s Waltham SC B with a 101 check-out.

The B side had maximums from Adam Wright and Sam Adamson.

Chris Baily’s 16-dart leg and Mick Deely’s 18-darter powered Priory B to an 8-1 win against

Barleycorn B in Division 2.

Dolphin whitewashed Fox & Hounds 9-0 while Linden Tree and Park Gate RBL B dished out 8-1 demolitions to Bishopstoke and Priory C respectively.