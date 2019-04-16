Have your say

Jo Davis saw off a talented field from across the south to be crowned Portsmouth Darts League Farehamania champion.

The talented thrower took top honours in the main competition.

But Davis was not the only winner in what was a well attended competition.

Jane Monaghan was named ladies champion following her fine performance in the event.

There was also reason to cheer once again this year for Steve Jannaway.

Winner of the over-50s title in 2018, he returned to defend his crown this year.

Event organiser Stefan Evrard thanked Daniel Eade, Craig McCutcheon, Will Fisher and Shannon Littlecott for their support during the competition.

Evrard also praised Fareham Social Club for hosting Farehamania and to all board sponsors, including Norjon Engineers.