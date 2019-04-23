Joe Davis celebrates emphatic Farehamania success… Richard North enjoys cracking Phoenix Easter Open

Have your say

Joe Davis toasted an emphatic Farehamania competition success with a 5-1 win against Dan Read in the final.

He beat Simon Key in the semi-finals having seen off John Jenkinson in the previous round, writes Lee Todd.

Read overcame Steve Jannaway in the last eight before going on to beat Craig McEwan.

Jon McCoubrie and Rob Collins both reached the quarter-finals.

Neil Munro won the plate competition final 2-1 with Danny Harmer finishing as runner-up.

Munro beat Kev Stanley in the semi-finals while Harmer beat Darren Morris.

Jane Monaghan triumphed in the ladies’ contest, winning the final against Pennie Lewis 5-3.

Chloe Stanley and Dawn Simmonds both reached the semi-finals.

Steve Jannaway was the winner of the over 50s tournament, beating Simon Key 3-2 in the final.

The pairs crown went to Steve Harradine and Wayne Wadsworth, with Andy Jenkins and Rob Collins finishing in second position.

Davis also triumphed in the early bird singles contest with a 3-2 final win over Danny Smith.

Richard North beat the competition of a 50-strong field to claim the £300 top prize in the Phoenix Club Easter Open in Waterlooville.

He beat Danny Smith in the final while Kev Woodward won the plate competition with Mike Symes finishing second.

North also triumphed in the pairs competition, playing alongside Rob Collins, beating John Large and Charlie Large in the final.

In the Bishop’s Waltham & District League it was the final of the Sheargold Cup.

Bishop’s Waltham SC A were crowned winners after beating Park Gate RBL C 6-3 in the final, despite Park’s Roger Jean recording a 16-dart leg and 180.

Priory A claimed the Poore Cup crown with a 5-4 win over Black Dog who had a maximum from Steve Dickinson.