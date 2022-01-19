Joel McIntyre denied vacant title shot - but is not giving up hope in quest to retain English light-heavyweight crown

Joel McIntyre, right, has his hand raised after defeating Nikita Basin on his ring return in October Picture: Barry Zee

The British Board of Boxing Control have sanctioned a battle for the vacated strap between Charlie Schofield and Germaine Brown on the Kell Brook v Amir Khan undercard on February 19, as both fighters jump up from super-middleweight level for the right to claim the national light-heavyweight crown.

It comes as a blow to McIntyre, who felt he was in contention to retain the title he defeated Miles Shinkwin to claim in December 2016.

The Leigh Park fighter made a return to the ring with a knockout win over Nikita Basin in October, having quit the sport in December 2018.

After his winning comeback, McIntyre, 33, was on a mission to regain the English light-heavyweight title he once held - and hoped to achieve that in the early part of 2022.

However, after he was denied the chance of contesting for the vacant title next month, the fighter nicknamed 'El Toro' pledged not to give up in his quest to reach his goal.

McIntyre said: ‘I thought it was going to line up (English light-heavyweight title shot), the top-10 in the rankings were all sort of past English title level.

‘The saving grace is it’s only about four weeks away (English title fight). I want to get out, I’d fight next week.

‘I was checking the rankings and thought there wasn’t going to be anyone else coming for it.

‘I’m going to get it, no matter what (English light-heavyweight title). Setbacks pave the way for comebacks.

‘I’m doing the right thing, I’m making the right steps, I can only control what I can control. I am hopeful, it’s just a bit of a setback.’