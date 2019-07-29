John Gosden targets historic victory in Qatar Goodwood Cup with 'cool dude' Stradivarius

Have your say

John Gosden is eyeing another ‘points’ victory as Stradivarius aims to make history in the Qatar Goodwood Cup on Tuesday (3.35pm).

The five-year-old son of Sea The Stars will bid to become the first horse to win three successive renewals of the Group 1 feature as the five-day Glorious festival opens.

Stradivarius beats double-winner Big Orange, right, to Goodwood Cup glory in 2017. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

He will face eight rivals, including Melbourne Cup champion Cross Counter, in the 2m battle on the South Downs.

Rated 120, Stradivarius arrives at Goodwood on the back of a successful defence of his Gold Cup crown at Royal Ascot.

Gosden reckons a smart approach to racing is behind the consistency of his charge, who has already won eight QIPCO British Champions Series contests and pocketed the inaugural Weatherbys Hamilton Stayers’ Million last season.

The Newmarket trainer said: ‘He’s in great nick and is a pretty cool dude to be around.

‘The pace in the Ascot Gold Cup this year was not as hard as the pace last year, so it means the race took a little less out of him.

‘It was something of a sprint finish.

‘He looks after himself, does what he has to do and no more.

‘It’s a huge factor in why he has managed to hold his level of form.

‘He is probably quite good at winning on points.’

Frankie Dettori, who has steered Stradivarius to six of his 11 career wins, will be in the plate at Goodwood.

Andrea Atzeni partnered the chestnut to his previous Goodwood Cup successes, which began with denying Big Orange a third successive win in 2017.