Johnny shows he’s here to mix it with the best in the Waterlooville junior ranks

Have your say

Johnny Kelly broke the domination of the top four in the Waterlooville Sports Bar Junior Pool League in spectacular fashion.

The nine-year-old won seven of his eight frames to take the honours in the first round-robin group and move up to fourth place in division one.

Keira Hiscock replaces Rhys Pearce at the top of the table.

Six-year-old Jake Daffin, the youngest player, shared first place in the second group with division two leader Harrison Heath.

Meanwhile, Samuel Laxton heads both junior snooker leagues.

The 14-year-old extended his lead over Zak Truscott to eight points at the top of division one on Monday.

And, two days later, he replaced Truscott at the top of the Wednesday League.

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday at Waterlooville Sports Bar.