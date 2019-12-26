Jolly Taxpayer off the mark in Portsmouth Men’s Darts League

Jolly Taxpayer B secured their first points of the season in Division 4 of the Portsmouth Men’s Darts League as they came from behind to beat Froddington Arms 6-3.

Ron Hannam won the opener for Froddington but Taxpayer’s Jake Binding immediately pulled them level.

Froddington opened up a 3-1 lead with legs from Alan Miller and Dave Paul but momentum then swung to Taxpayer as Gary Tobbitt, Chris Wallis, Keiran Avery, Phil Morgan and Adrian Binding rattled off five on the trot to bag the points for Taxpayer.

Red White & Blue triumphed 5-3 over Oyster House B to leapfrog them in the Division 5 table.

Oyster took a 2-1 lead with Mervin Keen and Graham Keen on the mark after Mark McKeon gave the initial lead to RW&B.

Dale Green, Daniel Smith and Aaron Peachy moved RW&B 4-2 to within a leg of victory, but Marc Woolston won the next clash to keep Oyster in the match.

The penultimate set was declared void after neither player signed the sheet before Cliff Martin won the final leg to bag the points for RW&B.

Lord Chichester B occupy second place in Division 1 after they edged out Jolly Taxpayer A 5-4.

John Madwick, Justin Hughes and Darren Barnes propelled Chichester into a 3-0 lead with Hughes notching an 18-darter and Barnes throwing a pair of 18-dart legs.

Taxpayer restored parity thanks to Ben Rowley, Barrie Oliver and Craig McCutcheon.

Kevin Gilchrist got Chichester off to winning ways with an 18-dart effort and 121 finish before his team-mate Mike Feaver bagged the points in the next set.

Pete Huntley won the final set as a consolation for Taxpayer.

Clarence Gardens sit two points behind the Division 2 leaders after securing a 5-4 victory over Newcome Arms B.

Clarence’s Jake Amos scored 180 in the opener but couldn’t prevent Daniel Jafkins from giving Newcome the initial advantage.

John Richmond, Leigh Rawlins and Nick Lamb built a 3-1 lead for Clarence before Liam Jafkins, Charlie Hymers and Lee Hutton moved Newcome to the brink of victory.

Paul Richmond won the penultimate clash for Clarence to force a decider.

Clarence only had eight players so needed a redraw for the crucial set which they won through John Richmond.

Compass Rose came from behind to dispatch Fawcett Inn 5-4 in Division 3.

Pat Callard opened proceedings for Compass before Tom Morley and Josh Olden gave Fawcett a 2-1 advantage.

Rose’s Franklin Brown made it 2-2 but Stephen Goodeve then edged Fawcett back in front.

Stuart Deacon pulled Rose level again but once more it was short-lived as Adam Goodeve put Fawcett 4-3 up.

Rose’s Michael Angell squared the match at 4-4.

Rose were a player short so needed a redraw which saw Pat Callard hit a 113 finish to bag the points.

Neil Hallett (Jolly Taxpayer C) threw a 14-dart leg and 180 while Ben Huntingdon (Admiral Drake B) registered a 15-darter and 120 check-out and Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) finished legs in 16 and 17 darts.

There were also 16-darters from Stan Brimecome, Jon Tazewell (Phoenix North End C) and Sam Head (Admiral Drake B), with Tazewell scoring 180.

Justin Rogers (Northcote Hotel), Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B) and Ryan Jennings (Lady Hamilton) recorded 18-dart efforts.

Sam Palmer (Shearer Arms) and Lee O’Donovan (Jolly Taxpayer C) both fired in maximums.