Jon Hudson: Important success against Fair Oak can help Waterlooville get on a roll

Jon Hudson is convinced Waterlooville are heading in the right direction following their comprehensive eight-wicket Southern League division two win at Fair Oak on Saturday.

The visitors dominated the game from start to finish to chalk up a second successive win.

Hudson took three wickets for 18 runs and Ashan Silva grabbed three for 14 as the home side were skittled out for just 75 runs.

After losing a couple of early wickets, South African overseas player Cole Abrahams, with 52 not out, made sure there were no further mishaps.

‘That came a bit out of nowhere though we have been close in most of our games,’ said Hudson.

‘Things went our way from the start.

‘Generally once we win a couple we tend to get on a good run.

‘Hopefully this means we have turned the corner and will be able push on from here.’

Waterlooville won the toss and put their hosts into bat with opening bowlers Conor Regan and Sam Hillman setting the scene.

Regan removed both the openers and Hillman conceded just 10 runs off his 10 overs.

That set it up for Silva, who took two wickets in his first over, and Hudson.

Though they were only chasing a low total Hudson insisted Ville had to score quickly.

He said: ‘It was the type of pitch where if you were batting for any length of time you would get out.

‘We decided quite early we would try and chase it down quickly rather than use 40 overs to see it off.

‘At 15 for two there was a danger we could go the same way as Fair Oak.

‘Cole batted superbly and took the game away from them.

‘He hit eight fours and two sixes.

‘It was very destructive but his runs came from proper cricket shots.’

In division one Portsmouth came unstuck with a four-wicket defeat at Sparsholt.

Ben Duggan, who hit 62, and Tom Wallis, who reached 29, provided a solid opening but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

They were bowled out for 185 and Sparsholt chased it down.