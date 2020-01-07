Have your say

Jordan Winbourne was celebrating for the eighth time at a Whiteley parkrun event at the weekend.

The Hedge End Running Club athlete was first home in a time of 17:49, ahead of club-mate Dave Henson (18:26).

Nikki Moxham was the first female finisher. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040120-7)

Winbourne has enjoyed plenty of success at Whiteley down the years, with this being the eighth time he’s broken the tape in 73 trips to take on the course.

But his time of 17:49, which was enough to secure first spot in the latest Whiteley parkrun, was some way short in his best-ever finishing time at the event (16:54).

Nikki Moxham, who led the way in the female section, continued an impressive run of high-placed finishes at the event.

The Gosport Road Runners member was fourth overall (19:39) meaning she has only finished outside of the top five once in her 10 visits to the venue – the other was a seventh placing in February last year.

Runners set off in the Whiteley parkrun. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040120-11)

Cameron Wilford, who came home in fifth (19:41), is now just one parkrun away from a century of events completed.

This was the 31st time he has taken to the Whiteley course, now he will be planning on where to bring up his personal milestone.

n Zippy Grice was once again forced to settle for second position in the Fareham parkrun.

The Portsmouth Triathletes runner came home nine seconds after first-placed finisher Matthew Brown (18:02) in the latest event.

Whiteley parkrun volunteers. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (040120-5)

It continued a run of runners-up spots for Grice, with this being the fourth time in as many visits he has secured second place.

Fareham Crusaders’ Luke Adderley completed the top three, crossing the finish line in a time of 18:20 in his home event.

City of Portsmouth pair Toby and Ben Roe were battled it out for fourth place.

It was Toby who edged it, completing the course in a time of 19:07.

Meanwhile, Ben produced a personal bets time of 19:10 on his way to finishing fifth.

Fareham Crusaders’ Grace Wagstaffe also recorded a pb (21:57) as she was the first female to finish.

n There was another large field at the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

In the New Year’s Day event, a best-ever attendance of 987 completed the course.

This was the following parkrun held at Lee, with 621 finishers recorded.