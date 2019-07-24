Josh McCoy: Purbook can be promoted if we win all our remaining matches

Josh McCoy surveyed Purbook's Southern League division three promotion chances and insisted: We can up if we win all our remaining games.

After suffering from a lack of availability during the first half of the season, the Heath side have been in excellent recent form.

They've won their past three matches and propelled themselves into third in the table.

Bashley (Rydal) II are on track to win the title, leaving one other promotion spot up for grabs.

Purbrook firmly have their sights set on second place, which is currently occupied by Fawley, as do Saturday’s opponents Hambledon.

With six games left, McCoy believes his side will reach division two if they don’t slip up.

The Heath captain said: ‘We’ve recorded three successive victories now and our aim is to win all our remaining games in a push to be promoted.

‘We’re all really starting to gel together and realising what our strengths are.

‘The availability has been pretty shocking all season but it’s starting to get better, so hopefully we can stick to the same XI most weeks.

‘Making changes did impact us but everything is going well.

‘If we had our strongest side out every week then I’m confident we’d be right up there but we’re doing okay now.

‘I said at the beginning of the season that our aim is to go up because we’re better than division three.

‘Now if we win the rest and hopefully a few results go our way then I do think we’ll be promoted.

‘Bashley look like they’ll go up so we’re aiming for second.’

Purbrook fell to a two-wicket home defeat to the Dons earlier in the campaign.

McCoy, though, believes his troops can deliver a success against the sixth-placed side at Ridge Meadow.

He added: 'It’s an important game because Hambledon are quite near us in the table.

‘We do really need to get a win and hopefully take maximum points.

‘They beat earlier in the season but the wicket was a bit dodgy and we threw it away when we should have won.

‘They knew that as well and I’m confident ahead of Saturday.’

Relegation-battlers Portsmouth & Southsea get no respite when they travel to high-flying Fawley.

Fareham & Crofton will be hoping to edge away from the drop zone with a success at basement-side Lymington II.

Meanwhile, Havant have a tough premier division clash at leaders Bashley (Rydal), while Burridge head to Lymington.

In division one, promotion-chasing Portsmouth will be aiming for maximum points when strugglers Ventnor travel to St Helen's.

Sarisbury host Rowledge and in division two Waterlooville welcome Paultons to the Recreation Ground.