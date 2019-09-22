Junior petanque success for Southern squad

There was success for the Southern region when Hayling Island hosted the 2019 Inter-Counties Championships.

Over 700 players - adults and juniors - converged on Mill Rythe holiday centre for one of the most prestigious events of the Uk petanque calendar.

The Southern petanque squad at Hayling Island

Southern’s junior team clinched their title thanks to winning an amazing 11 out of 12 games over two days.

Junior manager Mark Duncan enthused: ‘It was a fantastic result. There were some very close games and we only lost to Chiltern.

‘The last game was a tough battle against Kent who played really well, but Southern took the title.

‘Thanks to everyone that helped coach and encourage our juniors. What a great team!’

