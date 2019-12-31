Justin Hughes and Lee Smith are the perfect pair in top flight of the Portsmouth Men’s Darts League

Lord Chichester B’s Justin Hughes and Phoenix North End B’s Lee Smith both have perfect records in Division 1 of the Portsmouth Winter Darts League at the halfway mark.

The duo are currently joint-leaders in the top tier’s aggregate race, having both won all their matches so far.

Sam Palmer (Shearer Arms) has the quickest leg with a 13-darter and Charlie Linkhorn (Milton Arms) produced the top flight’s biggest finish - a 134 check out.

There is a three-way tie in Division 2’s aggregate contest as Paul Richmond (Clarence Gardens), Charlie Hymers (Newcome Arms B) and David Place jnr (Stag B) all remain unbeaten.

The highest finish so far is a 145 game-shot by Druids Arms B’s Tony Smith while a 14-dart effort from Aaron Canwell (Phoenix North End C) is the quickest leg.

In Division 3, four players hold 100 per cent records -Northcote Hotel’s Justin Roberts, Old House at Home’s Peter Neale, Phoenix North End A’s Paul Jerome and Thatchers’ Peter Lamb.

Jerome also leads the contest for the fastest game with a 13-dart leg and team-mate Stan

Brimecome snr has the biggest check-out - a 152 finish.

Froddington Arms’ Alan Miller is the only player in Division 4 who has yet to lose a match. Bob Osborne (Duke of Devonshire) hit a 129 finish and Lord Chichester A’s Phil Stringer holds the fastest leg with a 17-darter.

Division 5’s fastest leg is also a 17-darter - thrown by Newcome Arms A’s Shaun Poat.

Newcome are also responsible for the highest finish - a 115 check-out by Geoff Cummings - while the aggregate race is being led by Rose in June A’s Malcolm Sparks.

BISHOP’S WALTHAM & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Dan Davies’ maximum and a pair of 100 finishes couldn’t prevent his Hedge End Club side from a 7-2 defeat against Division 1 leaders Bishop’s Waltham SC A.

Waltham had 180s from Dean Cole and Steve Perren, a 161 check-out from Rob Paice and 13-dart pairs leg by Cole and Jason Richards.

Graham Munden’s 180 inspired Woolston to a 6-3 victory against Black Dog A.

Gardeners defeated Brewery Bar 7-2 with Dave Hayes notching a 180, 105 finish and 15-darter, Dale Grove scoring 177 and Paul Wolfe hitting 171.

Barleycorn A had a maximum from Anthony Whettingsteel as they dispatched Park Gate RBL C 6-3.

Despite Sam Adamson hitting a 110 game-shot and partnering Andy Sealey to a 15-dart pairs leg, Bishop’s Waltham SC B lost 6-3 to Acorn SC A.

In Division 2, Shedfield demolished Fox & Hounds 9-0 and Park Gate RBL whitewashed Barleycorn B.

Anthony Barrow threw an 18-dart leg to help Black Dog B trounce Priory C 8-1.

Acorn B had a 171 score from Nigel Cooper as they beat Bishopstoke 7-2.

Linden Tree edged out Priory B 5-4 with the latter’s Craig Buckman throwing a 180 and a 16-darter.