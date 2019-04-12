Justin Rose admitted his immediate priority is to make the cut at this year’s Masters, after carding a three-over-par 75 on day one at Augusta.

The world No1, from Hampshire, struggled on his return to Georgia, where he has recorded two second-place finishes in recent years.

His three-over-par score left him tied-63rd following his opening round – seven adrift of overnight leaders Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, who both carded six-under-par 66s.

It leaves Rose with a battle on his hands to make it to the weekend – an unusual situation for the 38-year-old who has never missed the cut at the Masters.

However, he believes there are ample opportunities on the course for him to get rectify his challenge.

And the former Hampshire Hog winner remains convinced he can still be up there with the leaders come Sunday afternoon in the battle for the green jacket.

Rose said: ‘First things first, you want to make the cut, obviously, so get off to a good start (on Friday).

‘If I can get it back into the red for the tournament then you can build a weekend.

‘I feel I can still get to 11 or 12‑under and, you never know, I think this golf course offers a Sunday charge and there's a 64 out there if you can hit the right shots at the right time.

‘So I’ve just got to give myself the opportunity if I do play a dream round I'm close enough.’

Rose’s opening round included four bogeys on the front nine, with a fifth sandwiched between two birdies on 15 and 17.

Playing partner Phil Mickelson had a more fruitful afternoon in the Augusta heat after he posted a score of five under (67), which sees him sit third going into day two.

The former Golf at Goodwood ambassador added that was further proof that conditions were not as testing as his score would suggest.

‘I didn't think they (the conditions) were that difficult, to be honest with you,’ said Rose.

‘I felt like there was six out there. Not the way I played, but I could see it out there, for sure.

‘There's just enough moisture in the golf course, yeah, I thought it was playing nice.’

Rose tees off on Friday at 3.53 (BST).

‘It was a little tricky, the wind got up a touch, but nothing that you shouldn't really be able to handle with the golf shots.’