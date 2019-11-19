Katie at the double as Portsmouth hit the goal trail in Dorset

Portsmouth 1sts remain third in Division 1 of the Hampshire Women’s League after a 5-0 romp at an extremely physical Blandford and Sturminster Newton.

Katie Spooner opened the scoring, collecting a through ball from Joni Duffus and spinning away from her marker to sweep home with her reverse stick.

This was quickly followed by Lauren Stewart turning a driven short corner cross by Zoe Wimshurst in at the far post.

Spooner was again on target just before half-time, netting from close range after a fine interchange between Stewart and Katie Poulson-Pond.

Sofia Gomez added a fourth after the break after the keeper could only parry a Stewart shot, and Nadia Moore capped a fine individual performance by powering home a short corner flick.

Portsmouth, three points behind leaders Basingstoke, face second-placed New Forest this weekend.

*

Player of the match Hayley Armstrong struck a dramatic late winner as Portsmouth 2nds defeated New Forest 4-3 at Admiral Lord Nelson School.

The hosts started strongly with great triangle passing through Carol Rutter, Beatrice Gall and Louisa McKay, with Nicola Puckett and Armstrong doing their best to drag the opposition defence around.

Portsmouth lead 3-1 at the interval. Jessica Attrill’s opener was quickly cancelled out, but Armstrong, from a penalty corner, and Becky Clay put them in control.

Great last ditch tackling from Sarah Bamford and Emma Japes fended off a few attacks, but New Forest levelled after converting two penalty corners

Armstrong had the final say, though, after Portsmouth were awarded a penalty corner just before the final whistle.

*

Mandy Wood and Danni Francis scored as Portsmouth 3rds defeated Romsey 3rds 2-1. Player of the match went to Hannah Howard for some fantastic stick skills.

*

The 4ths netted all their goals in the first half en route to a 4-1 success at Salisbury.

On target were Michelle Hughes (2), Nicky Roch - with her first goal of the season - and Jemma Gard.

There was some great passing and fantastic clearances by Samantha Pratt and Isabel Slack, while Liberty Brock brought the ball out of defence throughout the game. Player of the match was awarded jointly to Roch and keeper Samantha Harvey.