Katie Spooner at the double as Portsmouth Women extend 100 per cent start to Hampshire League season

Katie Spooner’s double extended Portsmouth’s 100 per cent start to the Hampshire Women’s League Division 1 season

After a slow start Pompey began to find their feet with debutant Sam Hassall, stepping in at sweeper, spraying the ball confidently around the back and Jenny Turvey-Warnes switching play through the midfield.

After a spell of pressure it came as no surprise when Spooner opened the scoring after Katie Poulson-Pond’s shot was parried by the keeper.

Spooner clinched Portsmouth’s fourth win of the season when latching onto a Clair Hamson through ball.

They remain second in the table behind Basingstoke only goal difference.

Hayley Armstrong’s first half double helped Portsmouth 2nds defeat Trojans 4ths 4-2.

After falling behind early on, Armstrong’s brace saw Portsmouth lead at the interval - an advantage Beatrice Gall extended.

Trojans cut the arrears but Portsmouth, whose player of the match was midfielder Hayley Chivers, had the final say through Nicky Puckett

Portsmouth 3rds also won 4-2, at home to Bournemouth 5ths, with goals from Michaela Chandler, Jane Noble, Hannah Howard and Zoe Main.

Mai Reader was beaten five times on her first start in goal for Portsmouth 4ths in a 5-2 loss to Haslemere. Michelle Hughes and Katie Allard replied.

Player of the match was awarded jointly to Dhruti Shah and Amy Moore for their defensive efforts.

Portsmouth 5ths were feeling confident ahead of their game against Trojans 6ths, but suffered a 7-0 defeat - five of the goals coming in the first half.

Jack Boswell scored twice from penalty corners as Portsmouth U16 boys defeated Camberley and Farnborough 2-1.