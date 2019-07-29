Kevin Hickman makes most of home advantage to stun the professionals and win PGA in Hampshire Open at Hayling Island

Have your say

Kevin Hickman stunned the professionals and top amateurs by winning the PGA in Hampshire Open, writes Ken Gaunt.

The 46-year-old made home advantage count in superb fashion at Hayling with a five-under par total of 137 for a three-shot victory.

Once a regular on the county circuit, Hickman now limits himself to club competitions at the links course, where he plays off plus one.

Hickman said: ‘I only played in the Open as it was at Hayling.

‘It was a good day but even on a bad day, it is such a nice place.

‘It was a surprise to win considering the pros were in there.

‘I was in quite good form going into the Open and just played my game.

‘I see golf as a hobby. When I was younger I played a lot. It was almost a full-time commitment.

‘Now things are different and it suits me nicely.’

Hickman fired rounds of 68 and 69 to take the title.

Amateurs have a good record in the tournament and filled the podium spots.

Sam Parsons and Richard Harris finished second and third respectively.

Hayling professional Mark Treleaven finished tied fourth on level par after posting a spectacular seven-under 65 in the afternoon.

Hickman added: ‘I had Mark down as favourite and he came in with a great second round after a bad start.

‘I got some twos on the day which set me up nicely.

‘Then when you turn into the wind at 14 the last five holes are a challenge.

‘But I did okay on the home stretch.’