Kiernan Easton has an additional reason for festive cheer this Christmas.

The Portsmouth Joggers Club member completed his 250th parkrun event this past weekend.

Kiernan Easton celebrates completing his 250th parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-19)

Dressed in Christmas attire to mark the occasion, Easton came home in a time of 1:01:04 and finished in 277th position.

Clearly weighed down by his costume, the Portsmouth Joggers’ runner’s time was the worst he had record in 38 appearances at the Havant Christmas parkrun.

But that would not have mattered to Easton as he brought up an impressive personal milestone.

Paul Mitchinson continued his fine record at the Havant parkrun.

Paul Mitchinson was first home in the Havant parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-06)

The Victory Athletics Club runner made it four first-placed finishes in his past four visits to the course, coming home in a time of 18:31.

His remarkable record at Havant has now seen Mitchinson break the tape in six of his past seven outings at the course.

It was a lockout of local runners in the top three in the latest Havant parkrun.

Following of from Mitchinson of Victory AC, it was City of Portsmouth’s Damon Howard who claimed second spot in a time of 18:41.

Runners get going in the Havant Christmas parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-15)

Completing the top three was Gosport Road Runners’ Mike Newnham (19:21).

Fay Cripps finished in 12th and was first female to finish in a time of 21:30.

n Harry Jenkins needed no time to adapt to unfamiliar surroundings as he broke the tape in the Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun.

The 20-24 age group category runner was first home in his maiden appearance at the course (18:58).

Plenty of volunteers turned out for the Havant Christmas parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-12)

City of Portsmouth runner Jonathan Bennett pushed Jenkins all the way, though.

His course personal best time of 18:59 saw him finish just a second after first-placed Jenkins.

Another City of Portsmouth member, Alex Smart, recorded a course pb and came home in third (19:32).

Olivia East produced an impressive performance coming home eighth overall.

She was also the first female across the line in a time of 20:53.

n Mark Lovatt managed a pb as he came home second in the Southsea parkrun.

Runners turned out in Christmas attire in the Havant parkrun. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (211219-08)

His time of 18:21 was the best he has produced in seven visits to this particular course.

Chris Bollom completed the top three, coming home in 18:31.

Southsea first timer Harry Roebuck completed his 90th parkrun with a fifth-placed finish (18:39).

City of Portsmouth’s Emma Jolley led the way in the female section (19:54).