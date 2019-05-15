Kyle Abbott felt Hampshire’s perseverance paid dividends as they took control at Warwickshire.

The visitors lead by 170 runs after the second day of the County Championship division one clash at Edgbaston,

Tom Alsop’s career-best 150 helped Hampshire reach a first-innings total of 354 all out.

Aneurin Donald also struck a quickfire 75 from just 56 deliveries.

The Ageas Bowl side have Warwickshire against the ropes at the halfway stage as they were restricted to 184 for seven at stumps.

Abbott spearheaded Hampshire’s bowling attacking and finished the day with figures of four for 43.

Fidel Edwards (two for 41) and Liam Dawson (one for 40) claimed the other scalps.

The home side do still have opener Dominic Sibley unbeaten on 95, though.

Having helped Hampshire reach the Royal London One-Day Cup final, Abbott believes he’s got himself into a nice groove.

And he revealed forcing Warwickshire’s batsmen to play shots was the key to his success.

The South African paceman said: ‘It was a great day for us. We would have liked to have batted a bit longer, possibly past lunch, but Tommy's innings set us up really nicely.

‘Then we stuck at it well with the ball all afternoon. It was pretty tough going but we got our rewards.

‘The pitch might just have got a little bit slower, which we expected, but it's still a pretty good wicket. It came out nicely for me.

‘I felt quite nice having bowled through the Royal London campaign, I felt pretty good and it was nice to settle into a longer spell and carry that rhythm into it.

‘I just tried to keep the batsmen playing as much as possible, that's what's brought me success in the last couple of years so why change it?’

Warwickshire skipper Jeetan Patel heaped praise on Hampshire’s bowlers – but admitted a couple of decisions didn't go the hosts’ way.

He said: ‘Seven down is not ideal. A couple of decisions didn't go our way but that's cricket.

‘Sibley has been outstanding again and I think anyone watching Sibley go about his work will respect exactly what he has done, especially in this game against a good attack who have kept coming with some very skilful bowlers.

‘To come back and take four wickets for 60 and win that first session like we did was a fantastic effort.

‘But credit to their bowlers, they bowled well. They either got us out or we got a couple of decisions that didn't go our way.

‘If bowlers are getting us out as opposed to us throwing our wickets away then fair play to them.

‘We have just got to keep working hard because that worm will turn and when it does things will turn our way very quickly.’