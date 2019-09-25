Last leg drama as Baffins clinch Portsmouth Darts League runners-up spot

Baffins and Froddington went head-to-head to secure second place in division four in the final game of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League season.

Dale Stockwell and Ian Bates gave Baffins the lead but they were soon 3-2 down as Ron Hannam, Dave Paul and Paul Miller hit back for Froddington.

Baffins regained the lead through Brian Breadner and Vic Wain before Ron Waters won the penultimate leg to force a decider.

Ian McNiven took the crucial final clash to bag the runners-up spot for Baffins.

Oyster House B are relegated after a 7-2 defeat against champions Duke of Devonshire.

Lord Chichester B claimed the division one title with a 9-0 triumph over relegated Artillery Arms.

Jolly Taxpayer C secured third place as they beat Milton Arms 7-2.

Shaun O’Donovan, Jon McCourbrie, Charlie Dunn and Dave Smith propelled Taxpayer into a 4-0 lead, with Smith notching a 124 finish.

Despite Taxpayer’s Gary Smith scoring 180 in the fifth set, he was edged out by Paul Garland who threw an 18-darter.

Lester Miles hit a maximum to give Taxpayer an insurmountable lead.

Steve Humby and Paul La Roche added further sets either side of a Milton consolation from Phil Rudder.

Stag B took the division two crown as they demolished Portland Arms 8-1.

Clarence Gardens had to settle for third place despite enjoying a 7-2 victory against Lady Hamilton.

Howard Price and Michael Chandler put Hamilton 2-0 up with Chandler registering a 17-dart leg.

However, their lead was shortlived as Darren Hogg – 15-darter and 170 – Paul Richmond, James Miller – 18-dart leg – and Lee Robertson all won for Clarence.

Clarence were awarded the remaining ties as walkovers for Leigh Rawlins, Dan Shambrook and John Richmond.

Red White & Blue pulled level on points with Oyster House A in division five as they dispatched them 5-4.

Oyster stormed into a 4-1 lead with wins from Alex Hood, Brad Shires, Toby George and Jon MacDonald, with Cliff Martin replying.

But the tide then turned to Red White & Blue as wins for Dale Green, John Green – 109 finish – and Michael Wharton along with a walkover for Mark McKeon earned them the points.

Ben Huntingdon (Admiral Drake B) threw a 15-dart leg and 101 finish while Neil Loughton (Phoenix Southsea) checked out on 115.

Terry Dugan (Lord Chichester A) and Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B) both fired in maximums and Seamus Gordon (Jolly Taxpayer B) scored 168.

Woolston’s Ken Malcolm fired in a 177 but couldn’t prevent his side losing 6-3 to Spike Islander in their Bishop’s Waltham League division one opener.

Park Gate RBL C and Grapes sit top after the first round of results with Spike after 6-3 wins against Black Dog A and Brewery Bar respectively.

Luke Getty’s 16 and 18-dart legs helped Bishop’s Waltham SC B hold Acorn SC A to a 4-4 draw. Chris Bentley had a 108 finish for Acorn.

Bishop Waltham SC B’s Adam Wright finished a leg in 18 darts as his side lost 5-4 to Barleycorn A.

Linden Tree B made a great start in division two as they caned Dolphin 8-1, while Priory A beat Park Gate RBL B by the same margin.

Colin Wolosianka hit a maximum but finished on the losing side as Priory B beat Bishopstoke 5-4.

Black Dog B had a 15-dart pairs leg from Anthony Barrow and Mike Austin and a 101 finish by Steve Dickinson as they beat Acorn SC B 6-3.