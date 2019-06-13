Latest junior snooker league 'buzzing' with fantastic number of entrants at Waterlooville Sports Bar

Have your say

Junior pool champion Keira Hiscock returned to the league and joined sisters Elodie and Chloe Hall among the record 17 entries for this week’s Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The organisers were delighted with the turnout and with three girls being part of the competition.

George Barber, Rhys Pearce and Harrison Heath. Picture: Tim Dunkley

World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley said: ‘It’s brilliant.

‘These junior sessions are really buzzing.

‘We wanted more girls – and we got them. We wanted more young players – and we got them.’

On the tables, Owen Jenkins retained top spot in division one.

Aaron Wilson. Picture: Tim Dunkley

The 10-year-old Cuestars under-21 bronze tour rankings champion is one point in front of brothers Harry and Jamie Wilson.

Zak Truscott heads division two from Ryan Wilson.

Meanwhile, there was a late birthday present for Aaron Wilson in the Wednesday Junior Snooker League.

Two days after turning 12, he compiled a seven-ball personal best break of 22 against Harry Wilson.

He had fluked the black in the opening frame of the 2-0 victory.

There was more final-ball drama in Jenkins’ match against Ryan Kneller.

Second-group winner Jenkins won both frames on the black and moved up to fourth in division one.

Samuel Laxton, who knocked in a 52 break in a friendly against Jake Sharp, was undefeated in the top group and extended his lead over Truscott to four points.

Billy Reid heads division two but the next four players have identical points and identical frames won.

And both round-robin groups went to the wire in the Junior Pool League.

Four players in the top group were on four wins apiece with one round of frames remaining.

Harrison Heath beat Archie Crump to share first place with champion-elect Rhys Pearce.

And George Barber took the honours in the second group by one frame from new division two leader Jake Daffin.

Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30pm to 6.30pm every Thursday.