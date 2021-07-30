Lauren Howard pushed all the way in searing heat but finishes with hat-trick of Warsash Tennis Club finals day trophies

All eight of the singles finalists from the men's and women's sections, from left: Lauren Howard, Georgie Bartholomew, PG Udal, Zoe, Main, Sam Moon, George Smith, Josh Gook, Ian Udal

Howard was taken to deciding sets in the ladies singles, ladies doubles and mixed doubles competitions before going onto to claim all three trophies.

In the ladies singles, Howard and final opponent, Georgie Bartholomew, shared the opening two sets 6-4 before the multiple title winner on the day claimed glory by taking the decider 6-3, writes Michael Isaacs.

Victoria Pine was Howard's partner in the ladies doubles, with Bartholomew once again denied in a final.

Men's Members Cup doubles beaten finalists Chris Little, far left, and John Wright, second left, alongside father and son duo winners Jake and Mike Betteridge, far right

She teamed up with P G Udal but they were beaten 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 as Howard collected Warsash finals day title number two.

Howard was not done there and went onto win the mixed doubles event alongside Matt Pond, but once again she had to endure a gruelling three-set match.

Finalists Greg Harrold and Rosie Harfield lost the opening set 6-7 before battling back to win the second 6-2.

Just as had been the case in her other two finals, Howard, with the help of mixed doubles partner Pond, was able to take the title in a decider as they won set three 6-4.

Ladies Members Cup doubles winners Karen Kirwan, far left, and Mandy Richardson, second left, along with defeated finalists Zoe Main and Laura Jones, far right

Howard's time on the court totalled nearly seven hours in scorching conditions, although she had three competition wins to show for her efforts at the end of it.

The men's singles final proved a much more straightforward affair with Josh Gook defeating Ian Udal in straight sets for the loss of just four games, 6-1, 6-3.

Gook was still fresh by the time the men's doubles final came around and, teaming up with brother Sam Li, they overcame Udal and partner Martin Wilkinson, 6-4, 6-2.

Father and son duo Mike and Jake Betteridge were pushed all the way in the Members Cup men's doubles final, eventually prevailing in a deciding set tie-break.

Finalists Chris Little and John Wright had conceded the first set 5-7 but forced a decider after claiming a 6-4 second set victory.

However, dad Mike and son Jake enjoyed a great moment as they were crowned men's doubles champions after edging the final set tie-break 7-5.

In the Members Cup men's singles final, Sam Moon eased to a 6-2, 6-2 straight sets win over George Smith.

P G Udal, loser in the ladies doubles final, at least claimed top prize in the Members Cup ladies singles, defeating Zoe Main 6-3, 6-4.

Main was also a loser in the Members Cup ladies doubles showpiece. Teaming up with Laura Jones, they went down 1-6, 6-4, 3-6 to the pairing of Karen Kirwan and Mandy Richardson.