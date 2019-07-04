Have your say

Samuel Laxton has completed the double in the Monday Junior Snooker League at Waterlooville Sports Bar.

The division one champion defeated England international Jamie Wilson in the final of the traditional handicapped knockout tournament on presentation day.

Laxton, receiving a 40-point start, had pipped Wilson by just two frames for the league title.

League organiser and World Snooker coach Tim Dunkley reckons the 14-year-old’s ability to win snooker matches is envied by his peers.

Dunkley said: ‘Against all the odds, Samuel won the Cuestars Under-21 Bronze Tour championship play-off in 2018 and won the Silver Tour play-off this season.

‘Samuel may be frustrated that some of his club-mates have higher breaks to their names but I can assure him they’d all love to have his matchplay skills.’

Zak Truscott and Owen Jenkins made semi-final exits from the event that attracted 15 runners.

Ryan Kneller, who finished fifth in division one, beat Vince Inman in the plate final.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday Junior Snooker League is turning into a re-run of last season’s Cuestars Bronze Tour.

Thomas Sharp won the top group and moved to within two points of division one leader Jenkins.

The much-improved Aaron Wilson was undefeated in all four of his matches and climbed into fifth place.

Kneller heads division two.

And Harrison Heath smacked in a long black in his final match against Tyler Rodgers to deny his opponent a share of the spoils in the Junior Pool League.

It meant defending champion Rhys Pearce took the top group by one frame from Rodgers.

Pearce extended his division one lead over Jayden Brookes to two points.

Archie Crump, in his first start of the season, took the honours in the second group.

Seven-year-old Jayden Hickley heads division two.

Dunkley runs snooker sessions for under-19s from 4.30-6.30pm every Monday and Wednesday and junior pool sessions from 4.30-6.30pm every Thursday.