Have your say

A powerful performance from defending champions Lee-on-the-Solent saw them get the better of Warsash in a big clash to start the Portsmouth & District Tennis League winter season.

Warsash had won the previous title before Lee took the crown last season so it was a grudge match early on, writes Alan Best.

The first round of rubbers was keenly contested, Lee needing tie breaks in both rubbers to claim victory.

And while Matt Pond and Andy Herrod-Taylor made Lee's Dan Eldred and Scott Nicholls fight for their rubber they couldn’t prevent them winning in straight sets, thus completing a 4-0 whitewash.

The other top division clash, between JEM Tennis and Denmead also finished with a 4-0 scoreline.

Summer champions JEM were too strong for the Denmead youngsters.

Chichester first team got their men’s division two campaign under way with a convincing win over Alverstoke.

Max Gunning and Matt Worden recorded three 6-0 sets in the four they played.

The other men’s two match, however, was closer.

The rubbers in the club clash between Canoe Lake seconds and thirds were shared and both teams won 43 games.

However, the third team were able to claim the winning draw points as although Matt Dyson and Bruce Candlish lost their rubber to Mark Himmens and Rob Fairall, they did win a set in that rubber, and that was enough to give them the extra point.

In men’s four Fishbourne seconds recorded a good 3-1 win against Avenue thirds.

Dick Nicholson and Derek Norden clinched the final rubber on a match tie break, while in division five Denmead seconds opened their account with a 4-0 win over Alverstoke seconds.

The newly-formed Canoe Lake ladies’ second team showed they mean business this winter when they swept aside a good Warsash seconds team 4-0.

Karen Kirwan and Jo Kelly did their best to stem the Canoe Lake tide, forcing both their matches to third set tie breaks.

But on both occasions the Canoe Lake pairs prevailed.

Clashes between Stubbington and Rowlands Castle are traditionally closely fought affairs and this one was no exception.

The opening rubbers were shared, Stubbington taking a slight advantage into the reverse encounters.

And although Rowlands were able to narrow the gap, the home team’s Jean Carty and Karen McCullough held out to give them the winning draw points by just three games.

In the same division Avenue thirds just got the better of Warsash thirds, thanks to the fact that they won all three of the match tie breaks played.

The final ladies match of the week was another close battle, with Chichester seconds and Sarisbury Green sharing the rubbers 2-2 and the sets 5-5.

However, Rebecca Jansz and Angela Wiseman’s decisive win in the opening rubber enabled Chichester to win 44 games to 34 to claim the points.

One mixed match was played, Ryde Lawn thirds beating Alverstoke 4-0, but needing two match tie breaks to do so.

The midweek ladies masters competition also started with Chichester hosting Warsash, the home team making good use of their knowledge of their clay courts to win 4-0 on rubbers.