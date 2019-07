Have your say

James Ablett finished tied 11th in the English PGA Championship at Bowood Golf & Country Club in Wiltshire.

The Lee-on-the-Solent professional had a share of the lead after shooting an opening-round 69 on the Calne course.

He slid to tied fifth after carding 72 in the second round.

Ablett then closed with a 73 to finish two-under for the championship as Paul Hendriksen took the crown.

The winner was nine-under across the three rounds – beating Adam Keogh into second by two shots.