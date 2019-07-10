Lee Smith delivers stellar show to book place in last eight of Portsmouth Men's Summer League individuals

Have your say

Lee Smith hit top form to book his place in the last eight of the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League’s individual knockout competition.

The Phoenix North End B man fired in three maximums, along with a 15-dart leg, two 16-darters and an 18-dart effort.

Smith’s scintillating run of form saw him progress from the preliminary round with a 2-1 triumph over Rose In June C’s Liam Jafkins.

Jafkins can count himself unfortunate, having also notched three 180s and a 14-darter.

Meanwhile, Admiral Drake B’s Barry Stevens hit a 107 finish.

Joining Smith on finals night will be his team-mate Dan Eade, Admiral Drake B duo Danny Smith and Mike Symes, Adam Fieldman, of Jolly Taxpayer C, Sam Palmer, from Shearer Arms, Rose In June C’s Chris Jafkins and Kevin Gamblin, of Old House at Home.

Darren Cook and Martin Chalk sealed a place in the last four of the Bishop’s Waltham & District League summer doubles.

The Bunch of Grapes duo will scrap for the title against Rob Paice and Mark Parsons (Bishop's Waltham SC), Alan Rick and Nick Harding (Acorn Club) and Luke Hines and Dave Witts (Spike Islander).

Bishop’s Waltham SC’s Joe Silvester and Barleycorn’s Ben Paddington both socred 180s on the night.