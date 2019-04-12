Liam Dawson concedes Hampshire will have to survive Yorkshire onslaught to avoid defeat

Liam Dawson admits Hampshire are going to have to survive two days of onslaught from Yorkshire’s bowling attack.

The Ageas Bowl outfit have an uphill battle to salvage a draw of the County Championship division one clash, sitting 448 runs behind overnight.

The visitors declared on 554 for 7, with Gary Ballance top scoring with 148.

In reply, Hampshire ended the second day on 74 for three, losing the key wickets of skipper James Vince (five) and South African overseas player Aiden Markram (45).

Sam Northeast (19 not out) and Kyle Abbott (one not out) will resume at the crease when play resumes.

After a barnstorming innings victory in their curtain-raiser against Essex, Hampshire are currently glaring down the face of a defeat.

Dawson, who finished with first-innings figures of 60-4-184-4, conceded it proved a gruelling day for Hampshire’s bowlers.

He knows the home batsmen must display their resolve in order to clinch a draw.

But if Hampshire do avoid defeat, the England international feels it could prove massive come the end of the season.

Dawson said: ‘It was a very tough day for the bowling group. The pitch is probably a bit slower than against Essex.

‘The toss was massive and they are in a very good position with runs on the board. We are going to have to bat for two days now.

‘We have said as a group that if we come out of this with a draw then we will look back come September that is could be a massive result for us.

‘There is going to be scoreboard pressure and everybody knows that but that is part of four day cricket.

‘The new ball is hard work for the first 10 or 15 overs and if you can get a couple of wickets then it becomes easier.

‘We know if we can get the ball soft and bat for some time then the wicket does go dead.

‘Sixty overs is a lot. Some people will look at my figures and think that it isn’t much to write home about but I thought I bowled really nicely the whole time.

‘I don’t think I could have done a lot more.’