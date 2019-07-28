Liam Dawson reckons Hampshire's thrilling win at Somerset will be catalyst for Vitality Blast-off

Have your say

Liam Dawson believes Hampshire’s thrilling success at Somerset can be the catalyst for a Vitality Blast charge.

The England all-rounder steered his side to a four-wicket victory at Taunton on Friday night.

Following a washed-out curtain-raiser and defeats to Kent Spitfires and Sussex Sharks, it was a maiden south group win of the tournament for the Ageas Bowl outfit.

Dawson insists Hampshire have shown promise in the competition so far.

But he reckons getting over the line at Somerset will give them renewed belief for the challenges ahead.

The 29-year-old said: ‘We have been involved in three close games now and it’s great to have got over the line in this one.

‘It will do our dressing room a power of good.

‘We lost early wickets again but if you are going to do that anywhere this is the place.

‘With the short boundaries at Taunton, you are never out of the game.

‘There is always a chance to catch up.

‘Fortunately, Chris Morris, James Fuller and Lewis McManus came in and hit sixes.

‘That made my job a lot easier and it was a great win for us.’

Hampshire sit third from bottom of the nine-team south group.

They have 10 games left to break into the top four and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Those fixtures begin with a trip to Essex on Thursday (7pm).

They will then host Glamorgan on Friday night, also a 7pm start, before travelling to Kent on Sunday (3pm).