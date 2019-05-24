LIVE: Goodwood May Festival - Dettori rewarded for 200 Goodwood winners

Frankie Dettori has joined Goodwood's 200 Club.

The popular Italian rode his first UK winner at the West Sussex track - Lizzy Hare - in June 1987 and a double at day four of Glorious Goodwood last year were his 198th and 199th winners at the track.

The food festival is a popular draw at Goodwood

He didn't win any more races over the remainder of last season but yesterday, on the first day of the May Festival, that he triumphed on 2/1 favourite Terebellum in the British European Breeders Fund EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.

Today Goodwood clerk of the course Ed Arkell presented Dettori with a framed photo of one of his Goodwood victories and the crowd gave him a warm round of applause for the remarkable milestone. He's thought to be only the second jockey to reach that number of winners on the South Downs.

Asked which was the most memorable of the 200, he said that first win 32 years ago still stuck in his memory now.

Dettori was in action in Goodwood's day two highlight, the Cocked Hat Stakes, a 1m 3f race for three-year-old colts and geldings regarded as a trial for the Epsom Derby, which takes place on Saturday week.

Favourite for the Goodwood contest is John Gosden's Private Secretary, ridden by Dettori. He's priced at evens today and has an entry in the Derby.

Private Secretary has six rivals in the Cocked Hat Stakes, with Fifth Position and Persian Moon among others with high hopes.

Day two began with the Thames Materials Muck Away EBF Novice Auction Stakes, taken with a late charge by Jamie Spencer on the James Tate-trained Dream Shot (7/2), leaving long-time leader Spanish Angel second by a neck.

The Thames Materials Recycled/Primary Aggregates Handicap needed a photo to confirm La Maquina a 6/1 winner ahead of Wufud. Nicola Currie was on board the winner for trainer George Baker.

There were seven races being run today, with the action on the track again complemented by a food festival.

