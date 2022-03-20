LIVE: McKinson v Martin - live updates as Portsmouth favourite makes American bow

Portsmouth favourite Mikey McKinson makes his US bow tonight against Chicago’s Alex Martin.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 2:08 am
McKinson v Martin

Follow us as we bring live updates from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, in association with PMC Construction & Development.

LIVE: McKinson v Martin

Last updated: Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:48

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:48

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:47

Following the same pattern

McKinson coming forward and applying the pressure but missing with a lot of his shots in close. Shouts of ‘Mikey! Mikey’ coming from his Pompey fans.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:44

Pressure on

Mkey applying the pressure but missing with a lot of his shots as he comes in as the fifth comes to an end.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:42

Fifth underway

Mikey having to lunge in with his shots with Martin staying on the outside but he’s still forcing the pace.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:40

DAZN scorecard

Chris Mannix from DAZN scoring it two rounds to one for Mikey. I’ve given everything to the Pompey man so far.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:40

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:38

More of the same!

Clubbing right in the clinch from Mikey! Good stuff!

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:38

Good shot Mikey!

Straight right rocks back Martin’s head and draws appreciation fron the crowd!

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:36

Forcing the pace

McKinson doing that bit more taking the centre of ring and it’s Martin not coming to the table. Nice right out over the top from Mikey landing the most eye-catching shot of the round.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:33

Third round underway

Hopefully we see the pace pick up

