LIVE: McKinson v Martin - live updates as Portsmouth favourite makes American bow
Portsmouth favourite Mikey McKinson makes his US bow tonight against Chicago’s Alex Martin.
Follow us as we bring live updates from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, in association with PMC Construction & Development.
LIVE: McKinson v Martin
Last updated: Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 02:48
Following the same pattern
McKinson coming forward and applying the pressure but missing with a lot of his shots in close. Shouts of ‘Mikey! Mikey’ coming from his Pompey fans.
Pressure on
Mkey applying the pressure but missing with a lot of his shots as he comes in as the fifth comes to an end.
Fifth underway
Mikey having to lunge in with his shots with Martin staying on the outside but he’s still forcing the pace.
DAZN scorecard
Chris Mannix from DAZN scoring it two rounds to one for Mikey. I’ve given everything to the Pompey man so far.
DAZN scorecard
More of the same!
Clubbing right in the clinch from Mikey! Good stuff!
Good shot Mikey!
Straight right rocks back Martin’s head and draws appreciation fron the crowd!
Forcing the pace
McKinson doing that bit more taking the centre of ring and it’s Martin not coming to the table. Nice right out over the top from Mikey landing the most eye-catching shot of the round.
Third round underway
Hopefully we see the pace pick up