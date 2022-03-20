LIVE: McKinson v Martin - Portsmouth favourite cruises to unanimous win on US bow!

Portsmouth favourite Mikey McKinson makes his US bow tonight against Chicago’s Alex Martin.

By Jordan Cross
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 2:08 am
Updated Sunday, 20th March 2022, 3:23 am
McKinson v Martin

Follow us as we bring live updates from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, in association with PMC Construction & Development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LIVE: McKinson v Martin

Last updated: Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 04:57

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 04:57

On what’s next...

‘I’ve been dieting since November - now I want some cheap, dirty food! I want some bread - give me some bread!’

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 04:53

McKinson on making friends Stateside

People were saying who’s this McKinson with two knockouts? Ortiz Jr will walk through him in a few rounds.

But I think this week I won people over, maybe not with the performance but the way I conducted myself

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 04:50

On returning to the States

I’d love to come back, I’d love to fight in Vegas - that’s on my bucket list.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 03:21

Pretty pleased

Just had a brief chat with McKinson who was pretty content all things considered. Knew Martin’s style didn’t make for a crowdpleasing contest but got the W which he was satisfied with.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 03:19

Official scorecards

The judges had it 99-91, 98-92, 97-93 all for McKinson

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 03:15

Back again

Some rather officious press bod stopping us from getting into the dressing room, like we have for every other fight in Mikey’s career. So a wait to the press conference for quotes.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 03:08

Just nipping to the dressing for reaction - will update on my return

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 03:07

The judges have it unanimously for Mikey who wins on his Stateside bow!

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 04:48

McKinson doing press now

He said: I could have gone home earlier this week.

‘Ortiz pulled out then they said Salgado them 6ft 4in Ivan Kanzic then it was Rocha then it was Perez then it was Rincon - I said yes to all of them.

‘In the end it was Martin or go home.

‘Good fighters don’t moan - they get it down.

‘I’d fight anyone, I’m a real man.

Sunday, 20 March, 2022, 03:03

Now a jab

The right jab pops back Martin’s head with Mikey still on the front foot.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Mikey McKinsonPortsmouth