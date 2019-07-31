Locks Heath swimmers make mark on emotional day for the Goddards at Summer Splash in Southampton

Have your say

Locks Heath sparkled in the Summer Splash at The Quays in Southampton.

The squad clocked 62 personal bests on their way to eight gold medals, 10 silver and eight bronze from their 116 swims.

And they toasted the efforts of Grace Goddard, who contested her final meet for the club before taking the next step in her career.

Goddard and her sister Ruby each claimed six medals as they did their parents, coach and team proud on an emotional day.

Grace won a hat-trick of golds with wins in the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle.

She also added silvers in the 100m and 200m freestyle and 100m individual medley.

Younger sister Ruby won gold in her 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley, silver in the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle and bronze in her 50m and 100m breaststroke.

Three was the lucky number for 11-year-old Charlotte Aris, who took bronze in her 50m backstroke, 100m and 200m freestyle.

Leila McNamara, 13, won bronze in 50m breaststroke, while Asher Fletcher had a successful day with gold in his 50m breaststroke and 100m freestyle, along with silver in the 50m butterfly.

Finley Taplin, 10, was on form – winning gold in 100m individual medley, silver in his 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m breaststroke.

Toby Ellis, 11, won silvers in his 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle, while nine-year-old Josh Beadsworth grabbed bronze in the 50m backstroke.

Locks Heath coach Lynda Reid said ‘The Splash meet was a great finish to a successful season where Locks Heath have seen lots of new swimmers become involved in competitive swimming.

‘Swimmers have shown potential and I am looking forward to seeing them bloom next season.’