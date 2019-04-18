Locks Heath swimmers show their class. Triple gold as Charlotte enjoys Easter success

Charlotte Aris completed the hat-trick by winning gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly at the Littlehampton Easter Meet.

The 10-year-old talent also added silver in the 100m free and 200m individual medley as well as bronze in the 50m and 200m backstroke to her impressive medal haul.

Charlotte Aris

It was a superb event for the club overall and they enjoyed some fantastic performances.

Head Coach Lynda Reid was very impressed with all her swimmers achievements.

She said: ‘LHSS have achieved a high percentage of personal best times in the last few competitions we have attended. Some of the younger swimmers are showing great potential which is very exciting for the future.’

Grace Goddard, 13, went home with six medals. She took gold in 200m individual medley, silver in 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke and bronze in the 100m backstroke and 50m breaststroke.

Toby Ellis, 11, also had a very successful meet. He collected gold in 50m butterfly and 200m backstroke as well as silver in 50m backstroke.

Other Locks Heath swimmers who were in action and achieved lots of personal best times were: Isabel Barbary, Elizabeth Brown, Ruby Goddard, Anna Harding, Emily Russell, Amelia Wright, Joshua Beadsworth, Owen Berry, Josh Henderson, Scott Hutin, Max Rowlinson and Finley Taplin.

If anyone is interested in competitive swimming in the Locks Heath area visit the website locksheathswimsquad.co.uk