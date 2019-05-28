Locks Heath swimmers show they are in it for the long haul with brilliant displays at Mountbatten Centre

Have your say

Locks Heath had a successful day as they competed in the Portsmouth Long Course Sprint Meet held at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre.

In total there were 101 individual swims, with an impressive 94 personal bests. The club swimmers managed to secure three gold medals, one silver medal, six bronze medals and one club record.

Young Eva Beaudro, nine, got the LHSS club record in her 100m breast.

Charlotte Aris, 10, is going from strength to strength at the moment. She won gold in the 50m back, 100 back, 100 fly, silver in 50 fly and bronze in 50 free and 100 free.

Daisy Smith, 11, won bronze in the 50m free and 50 fly.

Grace Goddard, 13, took the bronze in the 50m free.

Toby Ellis, 11, is looking strong and had a great day. He sealed bronze in the 50m fly.

The club welcomed and supported Jasmine Allen as this was her first swim meet and she produced some great times.

Coach Lynda Reid praised the whole team for their determination and dedication in the competition – it was especially good for the newcomers to long course action.

She said: ‘Competing long course (50m pool) was a great experience for all the youngsters.

‘Some swimmers had never seen a 50m pool until they arrived for warm up.

‘They all tried very hard.’