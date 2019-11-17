Locksheath Pumas bare their claws to defeat Hampshire One leaders Chichester

Locksheath Pumas produced a commanding performance in their 38-5 home win against Hampshire One leaders Chichester II.

The Pumas started well, continually forcing Chichester back towards their own line.

This pressure also continued without the ball when scrum half Iain Fraser stole the ball at a Chichester scrum just outside the 22 and released flanker Will Quigley to score under the posts.

Continued pressure resulted in Kent Streek scoring from a catch and drive line-out, and a Liam Moggeridge conversion took Pumas into a 14-0 lead.

The forwards continually secured the ball, pushing the Chichester defence back and when the time was right released the backs for some great running.

Chichester were shellshocked as they tried to defend and Fraser stole another ball at the base of scrum to release Sean Nuttall.

The centre side-stepped a couple of defenders to add another try, and just before the break another powerful scrummage saw captain James Campbell touch down.

The Pumas' domination continued in the second half with Streek and Charlie Ford finishing well-worked tries to claim the bonus point.

'It was a great match to watch as we dominated from the first whistle,' said Pumas chairman George Winch.

'Chichester were forced to soak up too much pressure up front and were continually having to defend across the back line.

'All the players carried the ball well in a game where there were very few mistakes and minimal penalties conceded by us.'

Three successive wins have moved the Pumas up to fifth.

Petersfield boosted their Hampshire Premier promotion credentials with a 37-20 win against Ellingham & Ringwood at Penns Place.

Jonathan Branston felt Southsea Nomads could have few complaints about their 19-8 defeat against Tottonians Veterans.

The Nomads captain said: ‘Tottonians fully deserved their win.

'Despite dominating possession in the opening 20 minutes, we could not convert it into points.

'After that the Tottonians forwards took charge and that ultimately was our downfall.

'We can learn from this.'

Branston knocked over a first half penalty good work between Lewis Taylor and Alex Kasote released Ally Taylor who sprinted in from the halfway line in the second half.