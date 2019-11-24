Locksheath Pumas forced to settle for a draw after dominant first-half display on the Isle of Wight

Have your say

Locksheath Pumas returned from the Isle of Wight with a hard-fought 17-17 Hampshire Division One draw under their belts.

A dominant first-half display by the Pumas saw them leading 17-7 at the break.

However, the home side secured all the points in the second half to force the draw.

The Pumas started well and despite taking an early knock to his ankle, Sam Floyd burst through for the opening try.

But the Isle of Wight hit back to take the lead with a converted try.

Visiting centres Dan Croft and Sean Nuttall defended stoutly to keep out the dangerous home backs.

After the latter was forced off with an injury, he was replaced by Alessandro Fiammazzo.

The replacement worked a great loop move with outside half Liam Moggeridge, only to see Simon Dredge get tap-tackled in the corner.

Still the Pumas pressed and capitalised when prop forward Steve White muscled his way over.

On the stroke of half time, a great move ended with Toby Wilson scoring an excellent try.

After the break the Pumas came under increasing pressure – not helped at times by some poor handling.

They struggled to get enough possession to launch any worthwhile attacks.

‘It was a fair result in the end,’ said Pumas chairman George Winch.

‘We can take great pride from the first-half performance and defensive work in the second.

‘There is still all to play for with two more league games before Christmas.’

The Pumas are sixth in the league, nine points behind second-placed Fawley.

Meanwhile, the Fareham Heathens pulled off a surprise 17-14 Hampshire Premier win at Bognor.