Locksheath Pumas stretch unbeaten Hampshire One run with victory against Romsey

Locksheath Pumas stretched their Hampshire One unbeaten run to six games with a 26-7 win against Romsey.

Four tries and a bonus point lifted them up to fifth place.

The opening 20 minutes saw the Pumas having to defend, but after soaking up pressure they scored three converted tries in a 16-minute blitz.

Scrum half Iain Fraser opened the scoring after great scrummaging by the Pumas forwards saw them get good field position just inside the Romsey twenty-two.

Working off the base, Fraser outran the defence and broke a final tackle to score.

Rob Hylands sprinted up the line and made a fantastic pass to supporting winger Toby Wilson who broke two tackles to power in for a second try.

Number eight Jonathan Elsmore fell on the ball over the line as Pumas led 21-0 at half-time.

After the break, Sean Nuttall scored Pumas’ final try wide out after the home side had won a series of rucks.

'Despite allowing Romsey a final score, we always looked in full control,' said Pumas chairman George Winch.

'Our defence again won us the match because it stopped Romsey getting any real attacks going.

'Man of the match was scrum-half Iain Fraser for his continued running at the Romsey back-row, keeping their main threat occupied.

'It was good to see Jamie McTaggart and Jonathan Elsmore back from injury and Rob Elsmore make his first appearance this season after some time away.'