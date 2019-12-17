Lofty Portsmouth crash to shock Hampshire Women’s League defeat against lowly Havant

Portsmouth produced their most ineffective Hampshire Women’s League performance of the season.

In a formbook-shredding result, they crashed to defeat at home to lowly Havant 2nds.

Havant entered the Furze Lane game having lost all four of their away league games this season, while Portsmouth were unbeaten at home.

But the third-bottom visitors outmuscled their third-top hosts in an open game to run out 3-1 winners,

Portsmouth took the lead late in the first half when Sofia Gomez wriggled along the by line and saw her cross-cum-shot turned in by Katie Poulson-Pond.

But, in truth, they never looked comfortable on the ball as a determined Havant side challenged for every ball.

Their aggressive approach paid dividends in the second period and the drew level in controversial circumstances when a lifted ball into the circle was not deemed dangerous by the umpire andwas turned in at the far post.

This goal seemed to unbalance Portsmouth, who threw caution to the wind in their efforts to retake the lead.

But Havant sat back, absorbed the pressure and struck twice on the break to claim a more comfortable final result than play suggested.

Portsmouth 5ths were hammered 16-0 at home by Hampshire Division 7 table-toppers Poole 2nds.

It was the Dorset club’s ninth straight win and they have now blasted 67 goals in those victories.

In contrast, Portsmouth have recorded just one win and six losses. They are kept off bottom spot, however, because Hamble have had six points deducted.

Portsmouth’s under-14 girls also suffered a heavy loss - 15-0 to Salisbury.

Though defenders Katie Allard, Florence Di Marco, Lizzie Mason and Romily Farrow - gave their all, four goals were conceded in the first third.

Midfielders Erica Lane-Smith and Freya Hawkes worked well to get the ball down the wing as Portsmouth began to make inroads into Salisbury’s half.

However, after an injury, the girls were a player down so more goals were conceded.

Portsmouth’s player of the match was jointly awarded to goalkeeper Mei-Ling Reader for her excellent efforts and to Hawkes for great work in midfield.

Portsmouth men’s vets team drew 2-2 with Bournemouth.

Karlos fired them into a first half lead and John Pratt bagged a second half equaliser, while Bournemouth also missed a penalty.

Other women’s results: Barnstable 2nds 3 Portsmouth 2nds 3, Portsmouth 3rds 2 West Meon 0, Chichester 4ths 2 Portsmouth 4ths 0.