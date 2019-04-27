Loss to Larkhall sees Moneyfields miss chance to secure home play-off semi-final

Have your say

MONEYFIELDS missed the chance to secure a Southern League division one south home play-off semi-final after a final-day defeat to Larkhall Athletic at Dover Road.

The home side needing a win to stand any chance of a home tie in the play-offs and started well.

In the opening minutes, Steve Hutchings sent his header from a Conner Bailey cross straight at the goalkeeper.

On seven minutes Moneys went even closer when Lloyd Rowlatt had a shot cleared off the line.

Midway through the half Hutchings forced another good save from the goalkeeper.

Moneyfields were denied again seven minutes before the break, with Joe Briggs’ long-range shot kept out.