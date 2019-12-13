Lucas Ballingall 'ready for English title shot phone call' as he aims to end year on a high

Have your say

Lucas Ballingall will be looking to show off his skills as he brings his boxing year to an end on Sunday.

The Portsmouth fighter takes on Ivan Godol in the Atlantic Promotions Sleigher show on South Parade Pier.

It will close what has been a largely frustrating 2019 for the talented lightweight.

The 23-year-old, who has won all 12 of his professional bouts, has been waiting patiently for a chance at a title shot.

Ballingall was set to take on Archie Sharpe in a televised fight for the WBO European title earlier this year, only for his opponent to go elsewhere.

He is also the mandatory for the English lightweight belt, which is held by Myron Mills.

But as of yet a title opportunity has failed to arise for Ballingall.

However, his coach and manager Michael Ballingall fully expects him to see off Godol in his bout this weekend.

And then it’s just a case of waiting for his title chance to come in 2020.

‘Lucas is looking good,’ said coach Michael Ballingall.

‘The weight has come off.

‘Lucas is a big, tall lightweight.

‘He’s been training well, but we haven’t really had any sparring for this fight to be truthful.

‘There’s not really been much help around the local areas in terms of sparring for him.

‘It’s just a waiting game with Lucas, we’re waiting for that big opportunity.

‘We’re just looking around for an opportunity to fight for something.

‘Lucas is also mandatory for the English title that Myron Mills holds.

‘Things could start happening but we’ve just got to sit and wait at the moment.

‘Lucas is young and hungry and we’re ready for a phone call after this fight, definitely.’

Another one of Michael Ballingall’s fighters, Connor Edney, is also figthing in the South Parade Pier show on Sunday.

It will be the Horndean-based boxer’s second professional bout.

And coach Baillingall is looking for his impressive transformation to continue.

Connor is looking very good and determined.

‘Since the summer when he started training with me and Miles he has come on leaps and bounds.

‘He is definitely a learner and he’s got loads to learn.

‘Connor is definitely learning a lot and he’s got a good future ahead of him, especially being a super flyweight as well.’