Lucky 13 for Crusader James Hughes at Fareham parkrun

It was lucky thirteen for Fareham Crusaders’ James Hughes when he took part in his 90th Fareham parkrun.

For he claimed his 13th victory in 17.44 - 25 seconds ahead of club colleague and runner-up Peter Abrahams.

Portsmouth Triathletes’ Zippy Grice was third in 18.22, with Stubbington Green’s David Mallard fourth in 18.49.

A third Fareham Crusader completed the top five with David Fleet finishing in 19.11.

The only pb in the top 10 was recorded by seventh-placed Lee Clackett (David Lloyd Port Solent Tri Club) in 19.30 - nine seconds ahead of Gosport Road Runners’ Chris Buxton.

Stubbington Green’s Maria Millican was first woman to finish in 33rd (22.54), with next highest Colette Longstaffe - another vet 50-54 runner - 37th in 23.11.

Fareham Crusader Joseph Brooks - a junior 11-14 runner - clocked a pb 24.21.

There were three Stubbington Green runners in the top six in the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun.

Highest placed was runner-up Rob Greenwood, whose 16.55 time was 13 seconds slower than winner Aaron Burgess (Oxford City AC).

Stubbington’s Phil Morgan (18.49) and Simon Hearnden (18.54) were fifth and sixth respectively.

In her 52nd Lee parkrun, Katy Bradley was first woman to finish - the Stubbington Green member clocking a pb 21.53 for 45th place out of a 410-strong turnout (all of whom recorded 52 minutes or under).

Fareham Crusader Philip Armour recorded a pb 22.23, while Gosport Road Runner Stuard Dodd ran a venue fastest 25.56.

Teenager Joe Bull didn’t win any of his first 34 Whiteley parkruns - but he has now won his last two.

The latest saw him clock 18.50 to win by four seconds from Bjorn Sprake.

Gosport’s Nikki Moxham was just two seconds further behind for another great top three finish.

That maintains her consistent form at the venue - in nine Whiteley parkruns this year, she has always finished in the top 10 and on her last three outings has finished third.

Hardley Runner Vicki Yvonne Clarke (a veteran of 274 parkruns) was second woman to finish 29 places adrift in 21.35.

Portsmouth Triathletes runner Alan Doney (vet 50-54) was ninth in 19.43, while Russell Wiseman (Stubbington Green) record a pb 19.48 for 10th place.