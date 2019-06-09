'Luxury' Jason Roy praised by Eoin Morgan as England stay right on track in Cricket World Cup mission

England captain Eoin Morgan hailed Jason Roy as ‘a luxury’ following the riches of his brilliant 153 that helped demolish World Cup opponents Bangladesh.

An unexpected setback against Pakistan had raised the stakes for the Cardiff clash on Saturday, but if there was any lingering tension, Roy’s commanding 121-ball knock blew it away in style.

England finished on 386 for six, then dismissed Bangladesh for 280 to make it two wins from three ahead of Friday’s appointment with West Indies at the Ageas Bowl.

‘It’s a luxury,’ Morgan said, of the Surrey batsman.

‘Probably particularly you guys more than anybody, people in the general support of cricket, talk about scoring hundreds. He’s an exception to the rule.

‘He just goes on and gets big scores. They can range from 140 to 180, and the rate he can get them at, it is so difficult to defend.

‘He scores all the way around the ground, he takes really good bowlers down, he hits good balls for boundaries. He’s great to have in the side.

‘One of his biggest strengths at the moment is his temperament.

‘It might surprise a lot of people with me saying that, but if you look at the guy as he has matured from a county cricketer into the full-blown international cricketer he is now.

‘The temperament he shows at different stages of the innings and how he goes picking off his boundaries, and the areas in which he scores – from the start of his international cricket to right now, I think there is a considerable difference.’