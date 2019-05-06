Magical Maya Trickett lights up Southern Region Championships to crown great Suki show

Maya Trickett made her hard work in training pay off with a stunning performance for Suki Gymnastics Club in the Southern Region Championships.

It was the highlight of the RAC (Recreational Aerobic Code) national development category competition.

Her highest score in 2018 was 14.95 but she obliterated that as she won the silver medal in the open competition and the gold in the closed (southern region clubs) competition.

All the dedication she has shown working with the coaches at the Gosport club saw her flying so high.

Head coach Natalie Porter said: ‘Maya finished with a whopping score of 17.00 which smashed her 2018 best but not only this, Maya was also awarded the cup for the highest RAC Score this was out of 89 other routines.

‘She has been working extremely hard over the past few months to ensure her routine was the best she could do it and didn’t it pay off!’

It was a great overall performance from the Suki gymnasts as the RAC team took to the floor.

Emilie Hamer (individual), Vivien Atkinson (Individual), Katie Sutton (individual), Lottie Sim, Ella Samways and Laney Tiebel (trio), Harmony Hamid (individual) and Lily Giles all achieved personal best scores.

Chloe Dyke and Emilia Travers competed for the first time in the RAC national development pair category, finishing first overall and picking up both gold medals in the open and closed event.

Milly Jones competed in the RAC group one age category and finished with the silver medal in the closed event and a new personal best score.

The competition took place over two days at Fareham Leisure Centre. At the end of day and the beginning of day two Suki’s national team gymnasts took to the floor. Amiee Dalgleish (individual), Kacey Arkley (individual), Freya Meachen (‘ndividual) and Eleanor Meachen (individual) all achieved new personal best scores.

In the NAC national development category Imogen Hamid picked up the bronze medal in the closed category with a new personal best score of 16.15.

Team-mate Cloe Travers picked up both gold medals in the same category with a new personal best score of 16.7.

Imogen, Amiee and Kiera Buick teamed together to perform their routines for the first time in the NAC national development trio category and finished with the silver medal in both the open and closed event.

Lucie Emmett competed for the first time in the NAC Group 1 category and finished with both silver medals with a new personal best score of 17.2

In the NAC group two category Freya Meachen and Tyesha Kirton performed their new pair routine and finished third in the open competition and second in the closed competition.