Magnificent Ben White fires Fareham & Crofton to important win at Tichborne Park

A magnificent all-round display from Ben White earned Fareham & Crofton a thrilling one-wicket Southern League division three win at Tichborne Park.

White grabbed four wickets and the home side were bowled out for 226 runs.

When his side looked in awful trouble at 71 for five White finished unbeaten on 83 in a tense finale.

The visitors still needed 19 runs when their ninth wicket fell but White and James Headen held their nerve to edge over the winning line.

Visiting vice-captain James Heiniger praised the class of White who is enjoying a good season.

He said: ‘Ben produced an Herculean effort because we needed 110 to win when he went in at number eight. He crashed 83 off 50 balls with some wonderful power hitting.

‘His aggression was on display when he smacked three successive sixes.

‘In both our wins this season he has been the most influential player.

‘He also chipped in with the ball taking four wickets.

‘We have struggled with the bat so far and Ben has often found himself coming in with a bit of work to do.

‘He has done that for us.

‘His game has improved and he now has a good understanding of when he needs to go big.’

Tichborne Park won the toss but were soon in trouble.

White removed their top three batsmen cheaply and at 71 for five the visitors had got themselves into a good position.

‘Ben has been taking early wickets and getting us on the front foot,’ said Heiniger.

‘At the half-way stage we felt if we batted well then we could chase the target down.’

The visitors slumped to 71 for five.

Luke Cornish made 33 as he provided the all-important glue to the innings.

He hung around almost to the finish forming a series of important partnerships which won the game.

The win lifted them to third from bottom above Portsmouth & Southsea in the relegation battle.

Heiniger is confident the team can stay up.

He added: ‘After losing heavily in the past two weeks this is a great confidence booster.

‘We are still to produce our best and there is plenty more to come, particularly with our batting.’