The Isle of Wight Wightlink Warriors speedway team have a mighty task ahead of them in the second leg of their Knock Out Cup match against Cradley as the Midlanders took control of the tie following a first leg away win at Smallbrook last night.

For the Warriors it was another case of what might have been. Skipper Ben Morley led from the front with a 13-point haul that may well have been a bit more had it not been for a starting infringement in heat 11, writes Rob Dyer.

Georgie Wood took wins in his first two rides (heat one being the fastest time of the season at 70.1) before snapping a primary chain after passing Luke Harris in heat 10.

That malfunction caused Wood to take a heavy tumble resulting a whiplash type injury not to mention taking skin off both the right elbow and thigh.

Ryan Terry-Daley also had an engine failure while his riding partner Danno Verge, recovering from a high speed heat three fall, went on to deliver another performance that reflected his new found speed and confidence around the Island track.

Another rider with engine problems was reserve Chad Wirtzfeld who gave up a sure-fire second place when his motor appeared to die on the run to the finishing line.

With the return tie set for Tuesday, May 20, Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop was under no illusions about the task in hand.

He said: ‘Fair play to the Heathens, we knew Cradley had a solid side, they always do, but we gave up too many points when we were in scoring positions. The combination of falls, engine failures and disqualifications was just too much to manage, however I am pleased that the boys kept plugging away and it was great to see Chris Widman back in the points not to mention the non-stop commitment of Danno Verge especially after his crash.

‘We have left ourselves a major task in the second leg so we must go to Monmore with a positive mindset aiming to spring a surprise and deliver the very best performance we can.’