Mammoth sixes as Norris delivers killer blow for Emsworth… Bedhampton celebrate

An explosive finish from Ant Norris proved the highlight to newly-promoted Emsworth’s first win of the season in Hampshire division two.

It was a big boost to the team with good cricket played in a dramatic match.

Norris, batting at number six, finished unbeaten after crashing 44 runs off just 27 balls to help his side chase down the 210 run target set by South Wilts III.

His first scoring shot was a huge pull shot for six over the mid-wicket boundary.

This was followed by two more mammoth sixes into the cemetery at the far end of the ground.

Earlier the hosts made a watchful 81 without loss off the first 23 overs.

After the drinks break, however, Emsworth struck to keep themselves in the game.

On resuming Mike Offord had one of the home openers caught at mid-on by Mike Norris.

Offord then returned the favour taking a superb diving catch on the mid-wicket boundary off the bowling of Norris (five for 44).

Ant Norris also bowled well finishing with figures of four for 49.

At the start of their innings Emsworth lost Norris and Barrie James but a solid partnership between Rob Swaine (50) and Sam Worsley restored the balance.

That set the scene for the dramatic finale.

Mike Norris said: ‘It was a great all-round team performance.

‘We know with my brother that it is usually hit or miss.

‘Everyone knows what he is capable of and when it comes off it is very good to watch.

‘He took the game away from South Wilts in the final five overs hitting five sixes.

‘This win will help get the confidence levels back and everyone was much happier in the pub afterwards.’

Bedhampton Mariners chalked up their first division one win with a 69-run success at Ropley.

George Parvin (66) top-scored as the Mariners laid the foundation for the win by reaching 248 for eight off their 50 overs.

Bishop’s Waltham also celebrated a first win in division two with a four-wicket triumph at Steep.

Simon Culmer hammered 123 runs and Luke Carver made 68 as they shared in a 200-run partnership for the visiting team.

In division three south United Services suffered a first defeat of the season losing narrowly by 18 runs at Bashley (Rydal III).

Hayling Island’s poor start continued with a 59-run reverse at Folland (Hamble).