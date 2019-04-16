Mason Crane hungry for more Royal London One-Day Cup glory after first taste of silverware

Have your say

Mason Crane is eager to taste the amazing feeling of Royal London One-Day Cup success again this season.

The 22-year-old was part of the Hampshire team that beat Kent at Lord’s in the 2018 showpiece.

And having had a first taste of silverware, Crane is determined to win more trophies with his county in the future.

Hampshire begin their Royal London One-Day Cup defence against the team they beat to win the title last year at Canterbury on Wednesday.

The victory in the Lord’s showpiece was Crane’s last competitive appearance for Hampshire.

A back problem ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

But now the leg-spinner is fully fit and in the squad as he looks to help Hampshire start the new campaign off well and hopefully set up a repeat of that big triumph.

Crane said: ‘It was an amazing day.

‘That memory has really stuck with me.

‘It’s something that spurred me on this year to do the same again.

‘It was such a great day.

‘It was my first trophy for Hampshire.

‘Hopefully in the future I can add to that and have many more trophies.’

But Crane insisted the Royal London One-Day Cup will not be Hampshire’s sole focus this season.

They’ve endured a mixed start in the County Championship.

Hampshire beat Essex in the curtain-raiser but were on the end of a heavy defeat against Yorkshire at the Ageas Bowl.

They also failed to get out of their Natwest T20 Blast South Group last season.

And Crane stressed the focus cannot be solely on retaining the Royal London One-Day Cup.

He said: ‘There’s 18 teams and three trophies so you win any competition that you can.

‘We’re feeling good going in to all three so I don’t think we’ll be prioritising any.

‘We’ve got a big squad with a lot of good players. I’m sure everyone will be called upon at some point.

‘We definitely can compete in white-ball and red-ball formats.’

Crane was not involved in either of Hampshire’s opening two County Championship matches.

But he will hope to be involved against Kent at Canterbury and a win would provide a major boost to the team after the Yorkshire defeat.